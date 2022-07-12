Tanzania: NMB CEO Zaipuna Gets Top Continental Business Leadership Award

THE Chief Executive Officer of NMB Bank Plc, Ms Ruth Zaipuna, has been awarded the prestigious 'African Business Leadership Commendation Award' for 2022 for her outstanding stewardship of the top lender in the country.

Ms Zaipuna was awarded the continent's top business management accolade by the African Leadership Magazine during the just-concluded Africa Summit and African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) in London in recognition of her efforts in making NMB Bank impact positively on Tanzanians' lives and its socio-economic development contribution in the country.

Representing her at the event, the bank's Chief of Technology and Digital Transformation, Mr Kwame Makundi, said the international honour means a lot to the lender and the whole of Tanzania at large.

According to him, the award was testament to deliberate efforts that the NMB leadership has been putting together to better lives in the country.

In her remarks to the ABLA gathering, Ms Zaipuna said the award does not only recognise her achievements and contributions as a business leader but also acknowledges the support NMB is getting from the government and the role being played by the Bank of Tanzania to enable it thrive and continue to deliver sustainable value to its stakeholders.

"I am humbled to be stewarding an organisation with a growing reputation as a socio-economic development financier that positively impacts the lives of so many every day. The responsibility and privilege is not taken lightly," Mr Makundi said on her behalf.

Published by the African Leadership Organisation Limited, the influential UK-based magazine principally seeks to celebrate African achievements and excellence by primarily focusing on showcasing the best of Africa to a global audience.

Founder and Executive Chairman of the organisation, Dr Ken Giami said Ms Zaipuna was conferred with the honour for her leadership excellence and making NMB innovation leader in the banking sector.