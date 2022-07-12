Uganda: 89 People Have Perished On Ugandan Roads Over the Last Week

89 people have perished on Ugandan roads over the last week

At least 89 people have perished on Ugandan roads across the country over the last one week, a new report says.

This ghastly statistic has been revealed by the Traffic Police PRO Faridah Nampiima while addressing journalists at the weekly security press conference on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A total of 328 accidents occurred during this period (July 2 - 9, 2022) and out of these 62 accidents were fatal, 180 were serious and 86 were minor," Nampiima said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There were 355 accident victims during this period and out of these 89 people died and 266 sustained injuries," she revealed further.

Fatal accidents are those in which people are killed, serious ones see people injured whereas minor accidents are those where only vehicles are damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report comes at a time when the country's transport and works sector is currently trying to find a solution to the increasing road carnage on Ugandan roads.

In June alone, at least 366 people died and 1,146 sustained injuries from the 1,825 accidents that occurred that month according to a police report.

The police PRO attributed the accidents to reckless driving among other factors.

She reminded motorists that only competent drivers with valid driver's licences should be allowed on the road and said police had intensified operations in this area.

"All drivers are reminded to drive on roads with a copy of a valid driving license to avoid inconveniences," Nampiima said.

Nampiima said that testing of buses(DE) and trailer(CE) classes have already commenced at IOV headquarters in Naguru.

Nampiima also added that drivers are reminded to drive within the prescribed speed limits so that they have full control of their vehicles in case of any eventuality.

According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, on average Uganda loses 10 people per day in road traffic accidents and this is the highest level in East Africa.