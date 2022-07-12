Gambia: 'TK Motors is the Most Responsive and Caring Car Dealer'

opinion

Flexibility and competitiveness are key determinants in today's fast-growing businesses, but being responsive and caring is makes a world of a difference.

As businesses move to attract new customers, it is crucial that they manage issues well regarding availability, affordability and competitiveness.

TK Motors Company Limited in the last few years has not only carved a niche in the motor industry, but had also ensured that its products and services continue to be satisfactory, affordable and accessible to its clients.

"We have been operating in The Gambia since February 1989. The company is the approved dealer of Mitsubishi and Hyundai in the Gambia. Apart from these two, the company also has the dealership for Jeep and Renault." said Musa K Musa, the Managing Director of T K Motors Company Ltd.

The company, he said, offers after sales services and genuine spare parts.

"The company also operates a well-equipped garage, where we service mostly vehicles that are purchased from the company."

Having a recognised brand can sometimes be a daunting task for some companies, but T K Motors makes sure it has its own recognized brand of the lubricants which is the Gulf lubricants.

"We also sell batteries and paints.

Dealerships for vehicles

The company has over time been able to win public confidence as demonstrated in the award of contracts by government and agencies, which all go through a bidding or tender process. And this because it is more responsive and very competitive

This has made the company to position itself as market leader when it comes to availability and delivery of vehicles to its customers in both the public and private sectors in the Gambia.

After sale services

According to Musa K Musa, T K Motors ensures that its after sales service is number one by ensuring that spare parts are available at all times to facilitate a same day turnaround time to service vehicles brought to their garage. But challenges persist elsewhere in the sector.

With proliferation of inferior engine oils and fake spare parts in the local market, Musa advised that when one buys a car from an approved car dealer, it is always advisable to take it to the same dealership for any or the usual routine maintenance. This guarantees that the car lasts or serves the owner for longer.

He acknowledged that the majority of the parastatals and government agencies do take their vehicle to the company for services.

He equally reminded that all their vehicles are built for the African market, noting that every region has its own vehicle specifications.

"If you look at vehicles in America, they are not the same specifications as those in Europe and Africa.

Availability

Musa indicated that the company always has stock of vehicles. Availability of products and services is important in any business; something the company ensures a seamless or dependable service delivery to our existing and potential customers.

"We always have a stock of vehicles and majority of these stocks are Pick-ups, Pajero and Hyundai."

Currently, he revealed that the orders for new vehicles have been a challenge as car manufacturers are faced with shortages of semi-conductors and chips due the covid-19 and regional instability.

This development, he added, has affected globally the manufacturers of new vehicles.

The commitment of the staff of the company is an added strength they do leverage on. He went on to explain that they are not constrained by official working hours, by saying that even if they are called to work on a public holiday by a customer for an important sale they do consider opening their stores or showrooms.

Employee welfare

The welfare of employees is sacrosanct in any business set up. At T K Motors they ensure that they do care and provide for their employees as they are considered as a family in the eyes of the owners.

He revealed that they have agreed with some doctors and even health facilities that take care of the health needs of staff.

"This health insurance covers both local and overseas medical treatment of staff. Sometimes we do extend this service to some of the families of our staff. Like if any of our staff's children are sick we do assist them."

Vision

Setting a clear business path helps companies achieve their desired objective. And in the case of most entities, T K Motors plans to grow bigger and better in the coming years.