Gambia: OIC SG Congratulates Saudi Leadership and People for a Successful 1443 Hajj Season

Jeddah, 10 July 2022 - His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for all the necessary support provided to ensure success of the holy rituals for pilgrims coming from different parts of the Muslim world and the entire world.

H.E. the Secretary-General expressed heartfelt appreciation for the good care accorded by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and His Highness the Crown Prince, to the service of the Two Holy Mosques, pilgrims to the Sacred House of Allah and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque. He also praised the sincere efforts made by Saudi Arabia to organize the Hajj season every year.

H.E. stressed that providing facilities and services to the Two Holy Mosques is a great honor and a great responsibility that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia proceeds to without delay with all sincerity and generosity.

H.E. the Secretary-General prayed to Allah the Almighty to reward the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for all the good they offer to Muslim Ummah.

His Excellency the Secretary-General renewed his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Highness the Crown Prince, and the honorable Saudi people on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha and on the Kingdom's success in implementing Hajj plans for the year 1443 and promoting the level of services provided to pilgrims every year.