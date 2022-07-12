Tanzania: Farmers Told to Turn High Wheat Demand to Fortune

RUKWA Regional Commissioner Mr Joseph Mkirikiti has appealed to farmers and other stakeholders in Rukwa Region to cultivate wheat and take advantage of its huge demand in the local and global market.

"I encourage farmers to bend seriously on cultivating wheat that will improve their livelihood and boost production as well as export earnings for the country," he said this here in the municipality during a media briefing meeting.

He also urged them to also cultivate other cash crops such as soya beans instead of depending solely on maize for both food and cash crops whose price at local and foreign markets is unpredictable.

"The government through agricultural experts will scout the prospective buyers of the wheat whom farmers to enter into contract with them.

"Farmers and agricultural stakeholders should remember that farming is business not a charity but a business and always transformation is painful to endure at the start," he said.

Currently, over 90 per cent of wheat consumed in Tanzania is imported from abroad at the cost of about 225 million US dollars, a year according to available statistics.

Tanzania imports wheat for commercial use from Russia, Australia, Canada, EU, and Ukraine.

Additionally, the current domestic wheat consumption is estimated to be 1,150,000 tonnes while production is 101,964 tonnes with estimated 100,000 hectares.

Likewise, the available statistics show that despite being endowed with formidable weather and suitable land for wheat cultivation Tanzania annually imported between 600,000 and 800,000 tonnes of wheat due to low production.

The country spends 1.3tril/- on the importation of wheat, sugar, maize seeds and crude oil.

Director of Tanzania Agricultural Research Selian Center (TARI - Selian) in Arusha region, Dr Joseph Ndunguru said the center had conducted research on wheat with the aim of increasing productivity and production to reduce the importation.