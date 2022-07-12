Tanzania: Crdb Turns to Social Media to Reach Young Investors

CRDB Bank on Thursday announced a special seminar geared to empower young entrepreneurs on various business issues.

The seminar is scheduled for next Saturday through social media platforms to reach many young entrepreneurs.

CRDB's Head of Marketing, Joseline Kamuhanda, said they were using social media due to the fact that there are growing awareness of young people engaging in entrepreneurial activities especially through the media thus simplifying the way they run businesses, and access markets.

"Young entrepreneurs have been making good use of the opportunities available online to achieve their targeted goals," Ms Kamuhanda told reporters at the ongoing Sabasaba trade fair on Thursday.

"In this exhibition we have also seen young entrepreneurs who are doing well through online stores, which has pushed us to educate them and build their capacity," the head of marketing said.

She said the online business is one of the fastest growing areas, and one that needs to be addressed accordingly, by among other things, finding solutions to empower these entrepreneurs.

The social media platforms, especially Instagram, have become a major catalyst for young investors in the country to live up to their entrepreneurial dreams.

The seminar has five main objectives among them are to provide training on how best to run a business for online entrepreneurs, and provide business financial management education.

Other objectives are to provide education on financial and capital markets, and how best to access these markets, education on the opportunities offered by CRDB for entrepreneurs as well as business formalization.

Meanwhile, CRDB's Acting Director of Retail Customer Service, Bonaventure Paul said this year's Sabasaba was successful than the previous one since the bank managed to improve its customer services to serve more customers through a special branch inside the ground plus its agency services.