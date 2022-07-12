Tanzania: Geita Gold Hope to Use Mpole in 2022/23 Season

GEITA Gold Head Coach Felix Minziro hopes his lethal striker George Mpole will stay at the club to feature in the CAF Confederation Cup mission.

The last season's golden boot winner's future at the club remains at crossroads amid speculations that he is being hunted by a number of top teams including Simba and Azam who desperately need his signature.

But, speaking recently in Dar es Salaam, Minziro said playing in Confederation Cup games, it is better to have a striker of Mpole status but could not say whether the player is staying or leaving the club.

"The management continues to work hard to keep him (Mpole) and I have been talking with him on several occasions to convince him to stay but in the end, the final decision will be made by the player himself.

"As a club, we would be happy to see him in the squad next season when we will be representing the country in the confederation cup.

"I believe that if he stays, then he is going to be much better than the way he was last season but all in all, the future is in his hands and he will be the one to make the final decision," he said.

Concerning how he intends to reinforce his team before the international matches, Minziro disclosed that he would rather go to the battlefield with domestic players and few foreign based ones.

"I think we need to give our home grown players an opportunity to showcase their talents on the international platform. In case we need new blood, then we will sign a few of them.

"Our aim is to make sure that players who are recruited from outside the country should be of higher quality than the domestic ones so that they should bring the required motivation," he said.

In his remarks, when queried if he will stay or not, Mpole replied that it is just a matter of time before everything is exposed saying for now, it is too early to comment on that.

Geita Gold won the chance to represent the country after finishing last season in fourth place and it happens to be the first time for them to parade in confederation cup assignments.