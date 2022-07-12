Tanzania: Tira Issues Digital Platform Licences to Three Companies

THE Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) has issued digital platform licences to three companies after meeting criteria.

The companies include the Voda Insurance through Voda Tanzania, Axieva Insurance and Matic Technologies Ltd.

Handing over the licenses, TIRA Commissioner, Mr Baghayo Saqware, said the companies had been assessed within seven days and were able to obtain the licenses.

"These companies will provide different insurance services through the digital platform insurance," said Commissioner Saqware.

He said the licences they issued are long-term but if they go against guidelines they will be revoked.

Mr Saqware called on Tanzanians to use the registered companies for better and reliable insurance services.

"If there are companies or institutions that provide the services while they are not registered they are required to register as per our guidelines. All institutions providing digital insurance services must be registered before December 30 2022," he said.

He said TIRA expects more people to join the platform which will facilitate access to benefits and expand the insurance services in Tanzania.

On his part, Voda Bima Director Epimack Mbeteni said they have a special system to offer insurance services and the licenses they have obtained will enable them to attract more customers.

He said Voda Tanzania serves more than ten million customers.

The Axieva Insurance, Head of Sales, Avnish Bhatt, said they can now provide online services in 60 seconds even if the client's phone does not have Internet.