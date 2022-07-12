Uganda: Bobi Wine "Curses" Nup MPs Who Received Shs 40 Million

The leader of the National Unity Platform(NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has lashed out at the NUP Members of Parliament who went ahead and took shs 40 million that was given to them by Parliament.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks while attending the Duwa (last funeral rites) of the latei Ffeffekka Serubogo Muhammad, the former LCV Chairperson of Kayunga District who passed away last year under mysterious circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his message to the people of Kayunga, Kyagulanyi said some leaders have deviated from the reasons they were elected, adding that most of them have forgotten their mandate as leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Shs40m that was given to MPs, including those from NUP, as a token of appreciation for passing a supplementary budget, Kyagulanyi said those from NUP who took the money betrayed their voters and they will one day be accountable.

"These MPs came to me and said they received the money and I advised them to return the money but later they told the people that they never received the money. Why should I spend time defending you (the MPs) before Ugandans? I want to tell you. Whoever took Shs 40 million bribe will answer the questions personally," said Kyagulanyi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyagulanyi said it is very unfortunate that most of the leaders are deviating from the main goal of liberating Uganda, adding that the regime will do what it takes to make them forget the kind of suffering the country is undergoing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Museveni stole the victory of the people of Uganda. He goes around bribing leaders. I was striving to explain an issue where MPs were given a bribe of shs 40 million, this is very sad," he said.

Kyagulanyi said these opposition leaders who are reportedly bribed by the regime play with feeling of Ugandans, noting that no one can make them slave unless they accept because the regime is using money to divert them from the main mission of fighting for the people of Uganda.

"We are all captives; the country is under siege. We are slaves in our country ladies and gentlemen. I have always told the leaders that our mission is to liberate this country and I always told them that we are the servants of the people. We as leaders agreed to speak the same language, the question is, 'are we still speaking the same language?'," he queried.

He noted that It is sad but unsurprising that up to date that no credible investigation has been conducted into the death of Ffeffekka Sserubogo Muhammad.

Last month, NUP directed its MPs to return the Shs 40 million which was advanced to them by Parliament for unknown reasons.

But some NUP MPs did not heed the call to return the money.