Somalia: At Least 12 Al-Shabaab Members Killed in Army Raid - Official

Somali army carried out a planned operation against Al-Shabaab bases on the outskirts of Mahas district in the Hiran region, officials said.

The leading Commander of the SNA's 27th Division Mohamed major Hassan Bakaay confirmed the troops regained control of Al-Shabaab strongholds.

Speaking to the local media, the officer said the operation led to the murder of at least 12 Al-Shabaab fighters and destroyed a major base.

Meanwhile, Al-Shabaab has not yet commented on the military claims.

In recent days, Somali government forces have been conducting stepped-up military operations in several areas of the central region to ensure security.