Uganda: American Actor Terrence Howard, Wife Make Maiden Visit to Uganda

Renowned American actor Terrence Dashon Howard and his wife have made their maiden visit to Uganda.

The actor is invited by Frank Tumwebaze, who is the Minister of Agriculture, animal industry and fisheries.

Tumwebaze said in a tweet that the famous actor and techpreneur will "explore Uganda's uniqueness and spread the word" during his visit.

"Glad to welcome our friend & a friend of Uganda, Mr Terrence Howard & his dear wife to the #PearlofAfrica .Terrence,is a famous American actor & a tech-prenuer. He will #ExploreUganda's uniqueness & spread the word," the agriculture minister said.

According to several reports, Terrence will also make a visit to President Museveni during his stay.

Born March 11, 1969, Terrence made his first major movie role in the 1995 films Dead Presidents and Mr. Holland's Opus. He broke into the mainstream with a succession of television and cinema roles between 2004 and 2006.

He played James "Rhodey" Rhodes in the first Iron Man film and also starred as the lead character Lucious Lyon in the television series Empire.

Tourism enthusiast and entrepreneur Amos Wekesa welcomed the move of having such high profile celebrities and stars visit Uganda.

"Howard has about 2.8m followers on Facebook, 795k on Instagram and 256.3k on twitter.. We need to be hosting people like this every week in Uganda to showcase our beauty to their followers!," Wekesa said.

"Our neighbours Rwanda, Tanzania and Kenya have these kinds of people every week visiting and showcasing their beauty. Lots of value over time comes with this kind of engagement for us all," he added.