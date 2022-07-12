Morocco Wins Six Medals At African Artistic Gymnastics Championship

Cairo — Moroccan gymnasts have won six medals, including one gold, at the African Artistic Gymnastics Championship for seniors and juniors, held on July 7-11 in Egypt.

Morocco's Abderrazzak Nasser, who dominated the event of Pommel Horse (seniors), won the gold medal and qualified for the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship scheduled this year in Liverpool. Countryman Zakaria Setti won the bronze medal in the same event.

In the Vault event, Achraf Kistas won the silver medal, while Taha Kabouri won the bronze.

Abderrazak Nasser won the bronze medal in the Parallel Bars event.

National Women's team ( juniors), composed of Inas Laabouri, Chourouk El Annabi and Rihab Sebti, won the team bronze medal.

The African Championship of artistic gymnastics for seniors and juniors has seen the participation of 95 gymnasts from 8 countries, namely Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Cameroon, Togo, South Africa, Senegal and Zimbabwe.