Nigeria: ASUU Strike - Ahmed Musa Slams Politicians With Children in Foreign Schools

The Super Eagles captain submitted that the country's ruling class don't believe in the system they are administering

With no end in sight for the lingering strike action embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has questioned the sincerity of those that should be finding a solution to the problem.

In a now-viral post made on his Instagram page, Musa submitted that the country's ruling class doesn't believe in the system they are administering and that is why they send their children abroad to study while the country's ivory towers remain under lock and key.

Just recently, the internet was flooded with pictures of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike reportedly attending the graduation of his son from a U.K university.

Apart from Mr Wike, some other political office holders and several other politicians have openly celebrated the graduation of their children from foreign institutions of learning.

However, in the past few years, students in the government-owned higher institutions of learning in Nigeria have spent more time at home than in their schools and the Super Eagles captain is unhappy with the anomaly.

He wrote: "To our political office holders whose children school abroad. How do you feel visiting your children abroad, taking pictures in their schools and posting online while ASUU is on strike?

"Like seriously, how is it ok to you? You're running a system that you don't even believe in. Show me one Oyibo leader whose child is schooling in Nigeria.

"E no dey touch una? And when you return Nigerian youths will still gather and sing praises for una."

In this latest round of industrial action, ASUU has been on strike for over four months after accusing the federal government of reneging on previous agreements including the agreement to increase funding for public universities.

However, on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari called on all well-meaning Nigerians, particularly those close to the association's leaders and members, to persuade the lecturers to reconsider their position and the ripple effect on an entire generation and the nation.