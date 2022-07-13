Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Bomb Blast in Dessie City Injures More Than 11 People, Kills and Injures Animals

Addis Abeba — A bomb blast today at a market in Dessie City, Amhara regional state, injured more than 11 people while killing and injuring several domestic animals at the market, according to Dessie City Administration Communication Bureau.

According to Deputy Sergeant Tamene Mihretu, a crime investigator at the Monday Market's third main police station, the bomb went off today at around 11:30 AM local time during unloading and weighing of local merchandises at the market; it was wrapped inside a straw wrap when it went off.

In addition to the 11 people injured, three sheep and one goat were also killed, while 15 more sheep were injured. The injured people are taken to nearby hospital for treatment, the bureau said.

In June this year, five people were killed in Dessie when suspects in murder investigation launched a grenade attack inside police station, the City's communication bureau said. The dead included the suspects who had been serving prison sentences up to 25 years, according to the bureau.