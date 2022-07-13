South Africa: Private Enrichment Is Real Fruit of Liberation for ANC

12 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Imraan Buccus

Dr Imraan Buccus is senior research associate at ASRI.

It is no exaggeration to say that in South Africa, we have developed a two-tier political system, with liberal political rights for the middle classes and increasingly severe curtailment of basic political rights for the poor.

In a great piece entitled "Corruption lays waste to Durban -- how crime and corruption are turning a world class city into a crumbling nightmare" in last week's DM168, Chris Makhaye reminded us that most of the R54-billion eThekwini budget is "distributed among leading comrades and associated businesses, resulting in the city failing to fund some of its core functions and providing services". Makhaye revealed the municipality has many ghost employees who only pitch up to "pick up salaries at the end of the month".

We used to think of the ANC as a leader, but its degeneration is at a point where it poses a danger to the integrity of society.

It may be true that a fish rots from the head, but it is essential we understand that the degeneration of the ANC is not just a question of increasing power of a predatory elite within the party. Empowerment used to be seen...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

