South Africa: Closure of 'New Frame' a Blow to Social Justice Journalism As Yet Another Newsroom Sinks Into Media's Stormy Waters

opinion

Glenda Daniels, an associate professor of media studies at Wits University, sits on the executive of Sacomm, the Press Council and Sanef. These views are her own.

The online publication's left-wing perspective provided some much-needed diversity. Now its alternative voice has joined the growing number of silenced newsrooms in an age of digital disruption, dwindling circulations and shaky revenue models.

New Frame's closure last week is a loss for diversity of voice in the news analysis mediascape of South Africa. The online publication provided an unapologetic left perspective during the worst political and economic crisis we've seen in the democratic era.

After nearly four years, funding has been stopped. An editorial statement released this week wasn't clear, but it appears New Frame had just one funder, who decided to pull the plug.

There are many layers to this story: media freedom is linked to media diversity and plurality (we are freer when we have more voices, not fewer); depleted newsrooms with New Frame's 28 journalists now adding to the already retrenched (and continual stream of resigning) pool from mainstream and community media; sustainability of journalism models in the digital age; and international giants, with big tech and social media greedily...