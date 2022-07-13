South Africa: Forging a New National Path to Rebuild Hope in SA Is Simple - But Not Easy

opinion

Songezo Zibi is an author and former editor of Business Day.

There has never been a better time than now to build national unity of purpose for South Africa -- when the outlook is bleak and hope is seemingly scarce.

Some weeks ago, and following her reading of my latest book, Manifesto -- A New Vision for South Africa, my former colleague in the news business, Ferial Haffajee, wrote on this very platform that I had begun a presidential campaign. This introduced me to some unique difficulties, such as people asking me for a website for the said campaign or political party so they could sign up.

Obviously, I have neither a campaign office nor a political party, so these ended up being very interesting conversations about ways in which we can build a better future. These conversations are similar to those at book events.

People are deeply frustrated and angry -- enraged, actually. They are furious that the future is at real risk of destruction due to corruption, incompetence and political arrogance. Persistent load shedding, high unemployment and the resultant poverty, rampant crime and collapsing municipalities have a choking effect on the daily lives of South Africans from all...