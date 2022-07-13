South Africa: First Nation Groups Clash Outside Cape Town High Court As Amazon Africa Site Developer Case Postponed

The contempt of court case brought against the developer of the Amazon Africa headquarters by the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council and Observatory Civic Association has been postponed for two weeks. Members of different First Nations groups clashed outside the Cape Town High Court on Tuesday over whether the Amazon development should be permitted to go ahead.

Things became heated outside the Cape Town High Court on Tuesday afternoon as activists and First Nations groups gathered to express their views on the construction of Amazon Africa's headquarters at the River Club site in Observatory, Cape Town.

A crowd of about 50 members of the Western Cape First Nations Collective - a faction of the First Nations that supports the River Club development - gathered on the court steps waving signs bearing messages such as "The River Club Supports Khoi Heritage" and "Khoi Welcome Amazon".

Another group, with representatives of the Liesbeek Action Campaign and the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council (GKKITC), arrived later to voice their opposition to the development.

Exchanges between the two groups became heated at times. At one point, members of the WC First Nations Collective chanted "traitors" at Chief Aùtshumao! Francisco MacKenzie, chairperson of...