South Africa: Durban's River-Healing Plan a Roadmap for African Cities to Cope With Climate Floods

A R719-million river clean-up and flood protection project in Durban could serve as a model to cushion other vulnerable cities in Africa from the impacts of climate change.

Water is the source of life -- yet it is also one of the most terrifying and relentless forces of nature.

This became very clear during the recent Durban rain bomb, when floodwaters in 18 local river courses damaged or ripped away tons of expensive, carefully engineered steel and concrete structures.

Bridges are designed with great care to withstand the ferocity of flooding, by allowing the water to flow past their supporting pillars. But what happens when they are blocked by mountains of water-borne vegetation and litter?

Instead of allowing the free passage of water, the unexpected accumulation of debris can turn bridges and road culverts into the equivalent of dam walls. When that happens, the power of water is bound to triumph, either by smashing down the obstacle or gouging a new path to get around it.

And yet, there was comparatively little damage to road culverts in some parts of Durban in April -- thanks in large part to a series of river management projects initiated by the eThekwini municipality...