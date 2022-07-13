Kenya: Ruto Says Odinga Manipulating Opinion Polls in His Favour

12 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Trans Zoia — Deputy President William Ruto no claims his main competitor in the August 9 presidential contest Raila Odinga is manipulating opinion polls in his favour as part of a scheme to reject the results should he lose.

Speaking during a series of public rallies in Cherangany, Trans-Nzoia County, Ruto alleged that the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate has sensed defeat and as a result has resorted to finding excuses for his own political shortcomings.

"We will finish these people politically. Now we have defeated them in agenda setting, we have defeated them through our manifesto, we have defeated them in all other ways," he stated.

"All they are remaining with are opinion polls and they are releasing them every week. This is a plot to reject the outcome of the elections," he said.

His remarks came hot on the heels of a new survey released Monday by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) which suggested that Raila was the most preferred presidential candidate with 42 per cent of Kenyan voters approving his election compared to Ruto's 39 per cent.

Ruto further told off Odinga on issuing ultimatums to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The DP insisted that Raila Odinga as a player in the August polls cannot be a referee again to issue conditions to the Chebukati led commission.

Odinga on Sunday dared Ruto to prepare for a bruising battle as he expressed his satisfaction with the assurances, he has received from the poll agency that the manual register of voters will be used in next month's general elections.

