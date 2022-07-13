South Africa: NPA Mum On Appointment of Special Team to Investigate Wrongdoing At Prasa

There is no clarity yet on whether the NPA has appointed a team to oversee the investigations and prosecutions of those implicated in wrongdoing at the rail agency -- which the Zondo Commission report recommended should happen 'immediately'. But the NPA said it was coordinating cases with the Hawks in a bid to 'reprioritise' them.

Weeks after the release of the final volumes of the State Capture inquiry report, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) could not provide clear answers about recommendations related to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), including one key recommendation: whether a team had been appointed to investigate and prosecute alleged wrongdoing at the agency.

In the final release of reports by the commission in June, a large section is dedicated to the rail agency, which has struggled with issues such as poor record-keeping, sustained vandalism and corrupt contracts.

One of the report's recommendations was that all Hawks investigations related to possible criminal conduct at Prasa be finalised as soon as possible. The report recommended that the NPA "immediately" appoint a team to oversee the investigations and prosecution of those "suspected...