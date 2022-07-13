Nigeria: Troops Kill Bandits, Apprehend 'Notorious' Kidnappers, Robbers - DHQ

12 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The DHQ says the troops sustained offensive against criminal elements and ensured a hitch-free and peaceful Sallah celebration within their area of responsibility.

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Safe Haven have sustained offensive against criminal elements and ensured a hitch-free and peaceful Sallah celebration within their area of responsibility.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, a major general, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Onyeuko said the troops had on July 7 and July 8, apprehended two notorious kidnappers -- Abdulrazaq Umar and Idris Abdullahi at Heipang in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He said the operation was conducted in conjunction with the police.

He added that the suspects confessed to have carried out several kidnapping activities within Plateau and Bauchi states including the murder of Saleh Abdulhamid (Shaba) at Ex Land Village on June 22.

Mr Onyeuko said they also revealed that Buhari Umar was the leader of the gang.

According to him, while enroute the criminals' hideout, the suspects attempted to escape and were killed.

Mr Onyeuko added that troops had on July 9, conducted a raid at Mailafia, Nisama, Dogon Filli and Gidan Waya all in Jema'a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said two armed robbers -- George Yakubu, 26; and George Joseph, 25, were apprehended during the operation.

According to him, items recovered from the suspects include three AK-47 rifles, one knife, one hoe, one cutter and one spanner, among others.

"Also, on the same day, troops responded to a distress call that gunmen attacked a Toyota Hummer Bus with Registration Number LFA 322 YR Nasarawa at Dogon Filli village.

"Troops mobilised to the scene and rescued nine passengers who were held hostage.

"The military high command commends troops of Operation Safe Haven for their efforts and encourages general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities," he said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X