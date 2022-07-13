Malawi: Minister Nyalonje Challenges Universities to Promote Research

Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje has challenged heads of higher learning institutions to promote research to address challenges the country is facing.

NyaLonje made the remarks on Thursday in Lilongwe during an interface meeting with heads of higher learning institutions.

She said research provides independent evidence to inform choices, and decisions for the country.

"Universities should stand in the gap by doing research and provide answers to the challenges facing people and the nation," she said.

NyaLonje further said it is the role of universities to provide the solutions through knowledge, evidence and innovation generation that can turn into industries and jobs.

She observed that research is a critical part of education in addition to providing skilled youths that can be anchors for different sectors of development.

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources Council Chairperson, Professor Zachary Kasomekela, said the country needs systematic research that provides information to the decision makers.

"Universities need to work as a team in order to solve and give guidance to the achievement of 2063," he said.

Kasomekela said there are a lot of skills and professionals from both public and private universities who can carry out research and give solutions to the problems.