Liberia: Educator Cautions Liberian Youths Against Drugs

The Proprietress of the International Learning Institute has cautioned Liberian youths against substance abuse because they have the propensity to impede their roles as future leaders.

Mrs. Mildred Dean said high rate of drug abuse among young people is scarring and something must be done to curb this menace.

Speaking at the induction of newly elected leaders of the Greater Monrovia Omega Leo Club in Congo Town over the weekend, Mrs. Dean said, "I have seen a great number of our youths subjected themselves to abuse of banned substances of all sorts, losing and damaging their talents and future by their habits."

She said Liberians should not allow the habits of drug abuse to continue to damage their children, noting that every single day, there is a youth somewhere subjecting himself or herself to dangerous drugs and some are out of their minds.

In his induction speech, the newly inducted President of the Greater Monrovia Omega Leo Club, Emmanuel Doe, observed there is leadership gap in communities when it comes to helping the needy.

He stressed a need for young people to fill the leadership vacuum prevailing in their communities by addressing problems of sick, hungry people and orphans.

Mr. Doe said Liberia is in dire need of young leaders to fill the gaps that will be created by the retirement of the present generation. Others inducted were Duke McIntosh, Vice President; Clarence Oray-Worjolah, Secretary and Faith Gray, Treasurer, among others. Editing by Jonathan Browne