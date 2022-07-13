Liberia: House Extends 5th Regular Session

Members of the House of Representatives have signed a certificate of Extension of the House's Fifth Regular Session by one week.

The House of Representatives' decision to extend its 5th regular session is due to several issues that centered on integrity, transparency and accountability which demand the urgent attention of members of that August Body to affix their signatures.

The extension is pursuant to Article 32 (b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia.

The provision states that the President shall, on his own initiative or upon receipt of a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each House, and by proclamation, extend a regular session of the Legislature beyond the date for adjournment.

It also gives the power to call a special or extraordinary session of that body to discuss or act upon matters of national emergency and concern.

The provision notes that when the extension or call is at the request of the Legislature, the proclamation shall be issued not later than 48 hours after receipt of the certificate by the President.

The House was due to close for its July 26 Independence Day break, but upon the issuance of the Proclamation by the President, it will remain in session for another week.

The purpose is to address several legislations of time-sensitive nature and others that border on integrity, transparency and accountability.

The extension of the 5th regular session will commence from 16 July to 22 July 2022.-Press release