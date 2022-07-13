Liberia: UMC to Oppose Same-Sex Marriage

The Presiding Bishop of the United Methodist Church in Liberia Rev. Samuel J. Quire has planned to oppose any decisions of the leaders of the United Methodist Church to endorse same-sex marriage in their various churches.

Bishop Quire's warning comes ahead of the United Methodist Church's (UMC's) upcoming National Conference expected to take place in the United States in 2024.

Bishop Quire told a team of journalists in Ganta, Nimba County that the UMC will not form part of any decisions that will allow same-sex marriage to take place.

"The Church will not license people to go to hell. This act completely contravenes the doctrine of the Church," he said.

He said the UMC and its global leadership are expected to cast a vote in the United States on whether or not they should allow same-sex marriage in the Church.

He narrated that prior to becoming Bishop of the UMC in Liberia, he was opportune to represent the Liberia Annual Conference at a conference.

At that conference, he said he made it clear that the Church will not endorse anything that has to do with same-sex marriage.

"Now that I'm the Presiding Bishop, I still stand by that statement that I will not support the Church to endorse same-sex marriage because this act is strongly against the Bible," he said.

According to him, same-sex marriage does not reflect the biblical principles of marriage and, as African, he does not subscribe to the same gender relationship.

"We will not support the Church to endorse same-sex marriage. We want to remain tridiagonal and biblically bid including keeping the basic fundamental of marriage," he added.

The United Methodist Church here is expected to join the leadership of United Methodist Church in the United States to decide on the legalization of same-sex marriage in the Church.-Edited by Winston W. Parley