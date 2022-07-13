Egypt Name Portuguese Vitoria As New National Team Coach

Portuguese tactician Rui Vitoria has been appointed as the new national team coach of Egypt on a four-year contract.

The Egyptian Football Association named Vitoria as the new coach of the Pharaohs on Monday night to replace Ehab Galal who was sacked a few weeks ago.

The 52-year-old was unveiled as the new coach of the African giants on Monday night in a social media post where he confirmed his appointment.

He signed the four-year contract with the EFA with the mission of leading the national team to success in their future assignments.

"I am Rui Vitoria, the Egyptian national team coach for the next four years," said the former Benfica coach.

Vitoria takes over from Galal and his prime targets are to win the next edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations and also secure a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Galal lasted on three months on the job after replacing Portuguese trainer Carlos Queiroz who declined to renew his expired contract after the Pharaohs missed out in the 2022 World Cup qualification.

The former Egypt boss was sacked in June following a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Ethiopia in the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and a 4-1 mauling to South Korea in an international friendly.

Vitória is a highly-rated manager having coached top sides like Benfica where he won the Portuguese Primeira Liga on two occasions in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

He also won the Taca de Portugal trophy when he was handling Vitória Guimarães in the 2012-13 season.

Vitória also won a double with Saudi club Al Nassr in the 2018-19 campaign having clinched the Saudi Pro League and Super Cup trophies.

He was voted back-to-back best coach of the Portuguese top-tier in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.