Kenya: Elect Peace-Loving and Progressive Leaders, President Kenyatta Advises

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has advised Kenyans to critically assess those seeking leadership positions in the August polls so as to ensure Kenya gets peace-loving and progressive leaders to steer the nation to new heights of prosperity.

Speaking during a development tour of Nairobi's Eastlands, the President cautioned Kenyans against being cheated into electing selfish and power-hungry politicians, and instead choose leaders who are committed to advancing public good.

"Do not be lured by sweet-talking politicians who seek leadership for self-gain but have no commitment to public good. Sometimes I am shocked by what some leaders say in public forums.

"When they see good roads they stand and say, 'you can see what our government has done', but when things are not good, they point at others saying the Government has failed.

"Now I wonder how many governments do we have?" the President said at Muhuri Muchiri Stadium in Ruai where he led in the issuance of 6,000 title deeds to several groups among them members of the trouble Embakasi Ranching Company.

Other recipients of the title deeds are landowners in Dandora, Patanisho, Umoja 1 and Umoja 11 as well several public institutions and commercial entities.

The President, who had earlier officially opened Mwiki and Mihang'o level three hospitals in Kasarani and Embakasi East constituencies respectively, said the country needs leaders who provide solutions to challenges facing the society and not antagonistic rabble-rousers.

"That's why we are encouraging that we elect people who will come and continue with this work. It is not good to antagonize. There's no one that's perfect but when there are problems a good leader will call others and sit down to discuss solutions," the President said.

He said his closing of political ranks with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had created a peaceful and tranquil environment that enabled his administration to implement several key projects.

Once again, President Kenyatta thanked Odinga, who is a presidential candidate in this year's election, for his political magnanimity and urged Kenyans to elect him in the August polls.

"We have had peace because of shaking hands with Raila Odinga. I am happy with the way they are working with Martha Karua. These are the leaders who will be able to continue with the work in the right way.

"I took over from Mzee Kibaki and I have done my part. I have not been able to sort out all the problems but let us work and ensure those who come will continue with this work," he said.

On the issuance of title deeds, the President said he was that his administration has been able to unlock some longstanding land challenges enabling Kenyans to legally own their parcels.

"I am happy and proud because I know the title deeds issued to wananchi, many of whom have waited for 40 to 50 years since acquiring their land and could not legally prove ownership. This had caused a lot of problems to the extent of some being killed.

"Today I am happy to come and officiate this activity which we are almost completing having started six years ago. I am happy that Nairobi residents are now being issued with title deeds. They now won't worry that someone will come and claim their property or demolish their houses. The best thing is to thank God," President Kenyatta said.

The President pointed that during his tenure, Umoja, Dandora and Embakasi residents had been issued with 40,000 title deeds while the entire Nairobi City County had received 250,000 titles and advised recipients to use the land ownership documents for economic empowerment activities.

"With the by-pass and road infrastructure the current land costs could go up to Sh4 million per plot. Even when we bring down to Sh2 million it means the 40,000 title deeds issued here could fetch a total of Sh80 billion," the Head of State observed.

Earlier, while presiding over the official opening of Mwiki and Mihang'o level 3 hospitals, the President said the national Government through the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) had put up 17 new health facilities to serve city residents.

Further, the President said NMS had opened up Nairobi's informal settlements by construction new tarmac roads in areas such as Mathare, Mukuru, Githurai, Mwiki, Dagoretti and Kabete among others.

The Head of State also spoke about the high cost of basic commodities saying the Government was taking proactive measures to cushion Kenyan households.

He said rising food prices is not just a local challenge but a global problem caused by among other factors the raging war in eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine, and cautioned Kenyans against deceitful politicians who are blaming the Government for it.

"This is not a Kenyan challenge alone. These are issues that are affecting each and every country in the world. For us, we are trying our best see in which ways to cushion our people by ensuring by bringing down food prices," the President said.

The Head of State was accompanied on the working tour by among others Lands CS Farida Karoney, Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu and NMS Director General Mohamed Badi. - Pscu