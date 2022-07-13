Nigeria: Lagos Records Another Building Collapse

Photos from the site of the collapsed building in Lagos.

A building at Onipanu area of Lagos has reportedly collapsed.

This is barely two weeks a church building under construction collapsed opposite Number 17, Cardoso Street, off Martins Street in Mushin.

The incident occured at about 1.07am at Oke Arin street, off Shyllon Ilupeju but details could not be ascertained at press time.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the development.

"The Alpha Cobra team of Lagos State Emergency at Onipanu enroute Oke Arin street off shyllon Ilupeju." He said.

Details later... .