Liberia: Police to Battle 'Devil'

The Liberia National Police (LNP) says it is fully prepared and ready to remove country 'Devil' at the St. Paul River, entrance between Lofa and Bong counties if the devil continues to cause havoc.

"My men are well prepared to move to Lofa to restore law and order the next time those Devils come outside again," Marvin Sarkor angrily stated.

Deputy Police Inspector for Operations Sarkor says the police will use other means in keeping with the law to scatter devil who will gather at the point of the country saying; "The Same thing we can do to protesters in Monrovia, we will do the Same to you."

Recently, country devil blocked the St. Paul River connecting Bong and Lofa counties preventing the normal movement of travelers and citizens to call government attention to the under-representation of the county at the National Legislature should they term as government failure to certificate their senator elect J. Brownie Samukai.

The 'devil' vowed not to allow anyone enter nor leave the county until their senator elect is certificated. The traditional Grand or Country 'devil' in Lofa County gave the Government 30-days grace period to certificate Senator Elect Brownie Samukai or face unspecified actions.

He further noted; "We have teargas, firearms, riot gears and well quipped to battle those so call Devils."

Sarkor said the 'Devils' are using the culture to undermine Liberia's peace, something he said they will move in to restore.

"If you come on the road again Mr. Country Devil, we and you will know who gets power," he concluded.