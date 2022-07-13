Ghana: Work Hard to Compete At the Top ... Ghanaian Cyclists Told

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) for Susuli Marketing Services, BIC's advertising agency in Ghana, Mr Israel Nornyibey, has praised cyclists for their professionalism during the 2022 five-day Tour du Ghana event which ended in Accra, yesterday.

He described the event as very successful with cyclists showing a great level of professionalism to ensure there were no casualties.

"The event was highly competitive and incident free. Cyclists were very professional and put up a great show of sportsmanship," he stated.

"This is an indication that the sport is developing in the country and cyclists are beginning to appreciate the rules and regulations and the need to be highly professional," he stated.

In his view Ghanaian cyclists can compete with the best in the world if the performance shown was anything to go by.

The standards, he said, had improved tremendously and with more support, Ghana cycling would get to greater heights.

The brand, he said, was very happy to come on board to support this year's event which had revived the competition that was halted since COVID-19.

BIC sponsored the event in collaboration with Promasidor Ghana Limited, Riyahd Constructions and S-Sports, a subsidiary of Susuli Marketing Services.

He pledged the company's commitment for the sport and urged cyclists to remain disciplined and work hard to compete on the international stage.