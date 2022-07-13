Ghana: Yaco International Donates to Koforidua SDA Hospital

Koforidua — The management of Yaco International, a nonprofit organisation based in the United States of America has donated two bales containing 84 brand new double bed bedsheets and 42 thermometers to the SDA hospital in Koforidua.

The items worth about GH¢ 20,000.00 was presented by Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, Mr Stephen Agbo on Friday.

According to MrAgbo, the NGO was established in 2001 with the aim of assisting children and the youth in Africa, especially Ghana in the area of health and education to enable them to achieve their aims and dreams in life.

To achieve this feat, he said the NGO had renovated a number of basic schools, presented educational materials such as computers, books and other accessories to the schools, and hospital equipment to some hospitals in the Eastern Region for the past years.

Mr Stephen Agbo appealed to the government to give tax exemption to NGOs which aimed at assisting in the development of the nation, adding that there were a lot of people outside who wanted to help but due to huge taxes at the ports they had stopped.

The East Ghana Conference President of the SDA Church, Pastor Dr Samuel Arloo, received the items on behalf of the management of the hospital and appealed tophilanthropistss, and especially the government to assist the hospital with an ambulance.