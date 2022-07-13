Kenya: Kibicho Says Claims of Govt Rigging Elections False

Muranga — Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has faulted a section of leaders who are claiming the government is using administration officers to rig forthcoming elections.

The PS said some leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza Coalition are not happy with the meeting interior officials are organizing with national government administrative officers fearing the meetings are meant to influence the outcome of the next elections.

He termed allegations of buying of national identity cards of residents as wild saying the work of interior administrators is to maintain peace and serve all Kenyans.

As officers of the interior ministry, Kibicho observed that they usually hold security meetings occasionally saying the forums did not start this time the country is waiting for general elections.

The PS insisted that as government officers they are mandated to maintain security and they are determined to ensure elections are done in a peaceful environment.

In the recent past, a section of leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza alleged that the government is out to assist the Azimio presidential candidate win the next election by ensuring low voter turnout in areas where the coalition is popular.

Kibicho asked the county security team to be on alert and avert any incident that could lead to chaos during and after the election.