Liberia: Flood Leaves Several Homeless in Soul Clinic Community - Residents Plead for Assistance

Monrovia — Several residents of the Garza Community in Soul Clinic, Paynesville, outside Monrovia, are now searching for new dwelling places for the next few months due to flood, following heavy downpour of rain in succession.

Our reporter says flood has overtaken some parts of the community, thus leaving several persons displaced. They are now looking for refuge center(s) after being made homeless as a result of the flood.

Several of the residents, including children and older folks have moved to either neighbors or relatives, who are not affected by the flood.

Mr. Peter Ward, Community Chairman-elect of the Garza Community, told the Heritage Newspaper that this age-old problem has not just rendered residents homeless, but has also caused them some damages as the water rose into the rooms of some dwellers.

Mr. Ward pointed out that some valuables; especially electronics, mattresses and furniture were damaged, while some even lost physical cash in the process of hurrying to vacate the area in search of safe haven.

"We have been experiencing this, and we are again experiencing another flood this year. For each time it happens, people lose their valuable things, especially their electronics such as televisions, music players and so on. People even lose their money," stated Mr. Ward.

It could be recalled that in 2014 and 2018 the Garza Community was again flooded with several persons being made homeless with the latter leading to the intervention of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and Electoral District #4 Representative, Rustolyn Suakoko Dennis, even though bulk of the affected residents could not be reached for assistance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Mr. Ward is again, calling on the intervention of the disaster agency, Rep. Dennis and officials of the Liberian government as well as philanthropic organizations and individuals to come to the aid of residents who are in dire humanitarian need.

"Our people are seriously in need and we want to use this medium to call on the attention of the Government of Liberia through the National Disaster Management Agency to come to their aid. We are also calling on the attention of our own Representative, Suakoko Dennis, to come and identify with her people in whatever way she can, because this is a time of need. Our calls are not only limited to the government or government officials - we want to urge all humanitarian or philanthropic organizations and individuals to help us in this situation," he added following a meeting with some of the affected residents.