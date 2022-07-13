South Africa: SAFA CEO Motlanthe Wishes Bafana Bafana Well for Their Quarter-Final Clash

13 July 2022
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

This will be the second time in a row that these two nations will be meeting in the knockout stages of this tournament, having last played against each other in last year's semifinals where South Africa came out victorious.

In this year's edition, coach Helman Mkhalele assembled a younger squad of 21-year olds and younger, with the intention of building for the upcoming Under-23 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

The match between Bafana Bafana and Mozambique will now take place at King Zwelithini Stadium instead of the initially proposed Princess Magogo Stadium at 17h00.

"We must first thank coach Helman Mkhalele for having assembled a team which should be a feeder to the senior national men's team," Motlanthe said. "They are a young side which is hungry for success and we wish them all of the very best in achieving what last year's group has done.

"The national Under-23s play lesser games because of the CAF and FIFA calendars," Motlanthe added. "This tournament was a perfect opportunity to get our National Under-23s up and going, looking at the upcoming Olympic qualifiers. It is also a chance for them to raise their hands to be possibly considered for future Bafana Bafana camps. We wish them all of the best of luck."

