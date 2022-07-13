Nigeria: Mixed Feelings As Lagos PDP Candidate Unveils Actress, Funke Akindele, As Running Mate

The governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Dr Abdulaziz Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, yesterday unveiled his running mate, Funke Akindele, ace actress and producer.

Daily Trust however learnt that the choice of Akindele was greeted with mixed feelings from members of the party, with some party leaders expressing reservation.

Our correspondent had reported exclusively how Jandor insisted on Akindele out of four other nominees: a former governorship aspirant, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; a former senatorial candidate for Lagos East, Yeye Shobajo; another former governorship aspirant, David Kolawole Vaughan, popularly known as DAKOVA; and Engr Teslim Balogun.

A party leader privy to the situation told our correspondent that Akindele's choice had divided members of the party, but that majority of the leaders, including Chief Olabode George, had given their blessing.

In a statement posted on his twitter page yesterday, Jandor wrote: "To those who also aspired for positions but didn't get them, I commit to run an all-inclusive government right from the campaign council till we form our cabinet in 2023.

"To all Lagos PDP members, I say a very big thank you for trusting me with the flag of our party. I promise to fly this with all my God-given effort and deliver our state from the stranglehold of our oppressors.

"I appeal to the entire populace to work with me and my running mate, who will add more value to my candidacy. My choice running mate is from the clear understanding of the task ahead and the need to work with a co-visionary with shared passion for the emancipation of the good people of Lagos."