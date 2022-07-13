Africa Cycling Championship Begins Thursday in Abuja

The cycling Federation of Nigeria is set to host 20 countries in the Africa Cup track cycling championship which will be held from July 14 to 17, 2022 at the Moshood Abiola national Stadium in Abuja.

The President of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Giandomenico Massari, while briefing journalists in Abuja said Nigeria will be represented by 35 men and women Cyclists.

Speaking further, the president said the federation has put in place the necessary preparation for a smooth and successful event.

"We had a similar event in 2019 so we are expecting a very really very good show in terms of cycling. Our athletes are committed we are expecting a good performance," he said

Massari, however, lamented the lack of sponsors for the championship and game of cycling: "We are not getting support in spite of our achievements. We are not getting any support from anyone, even the government.

"Sports must be supported because as we speak no one or company that's supporting us. They should know that support to sports is a support for the country, support to the youth. I am appealing to Nigeria to lend a hand of support for cycling for more growth and development."

It would be recalled that Nigeria hosted the first edition of the championship in July 2019 in Abuja and emerged champions out of the nine countries that participated.