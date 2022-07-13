Nigeria: Ayade Approves 100 Percent Review of Judicial Officers' Salaries

Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade has approved the upward review of the salaries and welfare of judicial officers in the state.

The governor announced the new salary package at the Executive Chamber of the Governor's Office, Calabar, during the swearing-in of the new President of Cross River Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Anjor Mbe.

In the new salary regime, starting from August 1, 2022. the salaries of the state's high court judges will be increased by 100 percent.

Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal will also have their salaries increased by 100 percent while those of Magistrates will be increased by 50 percent.

In the same vain , the governor has also granted all judicial officers in the state immediate land allocation.

According to governor Ayade, "as a matter of state government's policy, any judicial officer sworn-in will have his or her official car ready for delivery. "

Announcing approval for new recuitment into the state's judicial service, the governor said: "We have witnessed massive vacancy in the Ministry of Justice occasioned by retirement. To this effect, we have approved for the Chief Judge with the support of the Head of Service and the Civil Service Commission, the employment of 500 workers in the Ministry of Justice for the first phase alone."

He disclosed that his administration has equally approved the setting aside of 25 percent of the gross emoluments to support judicial officers' allowances in terms of vacation, travels, among others.

While expressing optimism that he has addressed the immediate challenges of the state judiciary, Ayade pledged his administration's readiness to support that arm of government from time to time as the need arises.

According to him, he acted in concert with the report of the the State Judicial Welfare Review Committee which he set up in April.

The Committee which had retired Justice Eyo Effiong Ita as Chairman and the state's Head of Service, Timothy Ogbang Akwaji as Secretary, was charged with reviewing the salaries of Cross River state judicial officers.

"For our judicial officers, we known the challenges of this country, for Cross River State in particular, we are quite sensitive to all the concerns raised so far. That is why we set up a committee to review the conditions of service of judicial officers to make for better service delivery.

"So having studied the report of the committee and in order to enhance service delivery , Cross River State government has hereby handsomely reviewed their salaries and welfare.

The governor praised the state Chief Judge, Justice Akon Ikpeme "for her diplomatic, studious and consistent push in achieving these goals."