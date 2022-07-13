Liberia: LP's Leadership Crunch Heats UP

The Political leader of the Liberty Party Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence and her faction have disclosed that they have corrected the party's January 2021 Constitution and have been signed and resubmitted to National Election Commission.

Senator karnga-Lawrence stated that the action is an outcome of a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) that was signed by her as the political leader including the chairman as well as their resource persons and member of the National Advisory Council (NAC) of the Liberty Party at a local in Margibi county.

"It was also acknowledged and upheld by all parties in separate conferences at the Supreme Court with Justices Wolokollie and Youh", she said.

She echoed that the executive committee reaffirmed their commitment to the execution of the MOU that is binding by their Signatures.

Senator karnga-Lawrence indicated that both parties agreed to correct the constitution and resubmit to NEC.

According to Senator Lawrence, since the National Chairman Musa Bility refused to honor the invitation for both parties to participate and witness the signing of the constitution, stressing that she invoked article 6 section 1 paragraph 3 of the 2021 constitution which is consistent with the party's 2015 constitution that governs the January 2021 convention.

"The political leader, in consultation and collaboration with the NEC, shall formulate policy and procedures to implement the decisions of the national convention, called special convention as provided for in article viii, and take such other actions and proper measures that he /she may deem as necessary to advance the best interest of the party".

According to her, she instructed the secretary of the convention, Mr. Jacob Smith, to sign the constitution for submission to the authority of the National Elections Commission.

But speaking on local media, the National Chairman of Liberty Party Musa H. Bility disclosed that he and Secretary-General Martin Kollah were not part of the signing ceremony because the political leader had no authority to hold any meeting in the name of the Party.

He told the media that the political leader and other party executives who were part of that ceremony are not members of the Liberty party.

Bility narrated that the issue Senator Lawrence and the others took to the court had been settled and the Justice in Chamber did not issue any rate stressing that the document in question needed no rectification.