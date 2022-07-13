Liberia: Monrovia Girls 'Invade' Ganta

13 July 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The going of President George M. Weah to host cabinet retreat in Ganta, Nimba County was greeted with smile by many, but from the social angle, it was different, especially for many young girls in Ganta.

Several hundred of young gorgeous ladies from Monrovia did not waste time chartering cars and riding commercial cars to follow the cabinet ministers for many reasons.

So, their presence in Ganta, at almost all entertainment centers, dancing, and getting new friends, had not been greeted with joy by some home-based girls from Ganta who think their social," platform" has been 'invaded'.

"You want to tell me we are no women here. We have beautiful women and girls here. Why do some of the girls from Monrovia have to charter buses to come here? A beautiful lady who only identified herself as CC told our reporter in Ganta at a popular bar, BEER GARDEN.

"Look, some of them came in a bus that has Senator SAAH JOSEPH's photo on them.

For us, they should allow us to make friends from Monrovia. Every Time they're in contact with them from Monrovia, " She concluded.

Another girl, Rose who was at Justina's bar, has this to say: "We are all Liberians. They should not import girls to come here. We are not vexed, but only expressing ourselves."

"Look, they are going to be in this place for three days or more. But that's a good joke. We will learn something good from them and make friends. They too will learn something good from us and make new friends."

"All of us here will show ourselves. But for me, I am not vexed. I am happy because I will try to get some of the men here too. The good thing is that we are all Liberians and know our way around here."

