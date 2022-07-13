Liberia: UP Modad, Ali's Jobs Under Fire

-As Dr. Luther Tarpeh, Amos Tweah Ready To Unseat Them

Political tension is now intensifying within the former ruling Unity Party with the present National Chairman Amin Modad and National Secretary General Mo Ali's positions are under serious political fire.

Dr. Luther Tarpeh, a close friend of the political leader of the Unity Party, former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai is eyeing the National Chairman's position and the former youth Congress Chairman of the Unity Party, Amos Tweah is now eyeing the National Secretary-General.

Making the disclosure, the campaign's spokesperson Noah Gibson named Dr. Luther Tarpeh as going to defeat the current National Chairman Amin Modad wile Amos Tweah ready set to unseat the National Secretary General Mo Ali.

Noah Gibson said, the team to save the Unity Party from the present leadership is going to ensure that a strong political national chairman and others are elected in the upcoming party's convention in Bong County.

Also speaking was the former youth Congress Chairman of the Unity Party Amos Tweah who disclosed that he will contest for the National Secretary-General and also contest for the representative seat in District #15 Montserrado County in the upcoming general and presidential elections.

Tweah further expressed disagreement over the fees for the various positions.

According to him, the registration fees for the National Chairman position of the Party during the convention is five thousand United States Dollars, as for the political leader is seven thousand United States Dollars, the National Secretary-General is two thousand five hundred United States Dollars among others.

Tweah indicated that the fees are unrealistic for a political party leadership when the national government's Position at the National Elections Commission is not for that amount.

But the National Secretary-General told the public that the party will not change the present fees emphasizing that those who are interested in vying for any of the positions within the party should accept it.

Earlier, this news outlet pointed out that the just-ended Lofa County senatorial by-election that independent candidate backed by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Cllr. Joseph Jallah who has been declared the winner by the National Elections Commission (NEC) over the Unity Party candidate Garlakpai Kortimai; such result is said to dislodge the leadership of the former ruling Unity Party.

According to our source, the executive committee members of the former ruling Unity Party and other officials are not comfortable with the party's National Chairman, businessman turns politician, Mr. Amin Modad .

Modad was constitutionally elected as National Chairman of Unity Party in September 2022 with over 62% of the majority votes thereby defecting longtime activist and veteran politician of Liberia now current River- Gee County Senator Conmany Wesseh including others.

Our Source indicated that most of the officials and partisans of UP have been criticizing the workings of the National Chairman Amin Modad on grounds that he is not politically strong.

Our sources furthered that he did not participate in the political movement of the party in Lofa during the recent by- election.

The source also disclosed that the party is preparing to go to a convention with the objective to remove the National Chairman Modad.

The source did not disclose when the convention is slated and venue, but indicated that it will shortly take place before the end of this year.

With the confirmation by Noah Gibson and Amos Tweah has clearly shown that Unity Party's present Chairman is now uncomfortable to continue with the trust that was reposed in his leadership.