Rwanda: Kiyovu Appoint Patrick Aussems as New Head Coach

Rwanda Premier League side Kiyovu Sports have appointed Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems as their new head coach.

The 57-year-old gaffer is already in Kigali and has reportedly appended his signature to a three-year deal.

Aussems replaces Francis Haringingo who left the Green Baggies for Rayon Sports after guiding the team to second place finish in the 2021/22 premier league season.

The Belgian trainer is not new to East Africa having already handled teams such as Simba SC, Al Hilal Omdurman as well as Kenyan outfit AFC Leopards and he is expected to battle for the league title with Kiyovu Sports.

Aussems has previously also handled European teams including Stade Reims and Evian in France.