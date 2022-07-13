Rwandan Teenager Irvyn Lomami Set for Lyon First Team Promotion

Rwandan youngster Irvyn Lomami is scheduled to be roped into the Olympique Lyon first team.

Lomami, 18, signed a new three-year contract with the French Ligue 1 giants last month (June) and is scheduled to have preseason with the senior team as manager Peter Bosz seeks to assess him.

Lomami who operates as a right-back was a revelation in the Lyon second team last season where he made a total of 18 league appearances as they finished 10th in the Championat B.

The progression of Lomami has been very fast since he was only promoted from the Lyon under 19 to the Team B last season and has since made a great impact.

He was born in France to Rwandan parents and is eligible to play for both countries although he is yet to be capped at any level.