Rwandan Teenager Irvyn Lomami Set for Lyon First Team Promotion

13 July 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwandan youngster Irvyn Lomami is scheduled to be roped into the Olympique Lyon first team.

Lomami, 18, signed a new three-year contract with the French Ligue 1 giants last month (June) and is scheduled to have preseason with the senior team as manager Peter Bosz seeks to assess him.

Lomami who operates as a right-back was a revelation in the Lyon second team last season where he made a total of 18 league appearances as they finished 10th in the Championat B.

The progression of Lomami has been very fast since he was only promoted from the Lyon under 19 to the Team B last season and has since made a great impact.

He was born in France to Rwandan parents and is eligible to play for both countries although he is yet to be capped at any level.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X