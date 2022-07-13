Nigeria: Police Arrest 7 Cultists in Oyo

The police in Oyo State have arrested seven members of two rival cult groups identified as Aiye and Eiye confraternities during a fight near the post office in Akesan area of Oyo town.

Daily Trust recalls that the police, last week, warned members of cult groups who were set to celebrate their annual "7-7" to avoid causing crisis in the state.

Parading the suspects at the command's headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, said they received a distress call on the activities of the notorious cult groups which resulted in an unrest in the area.

According to him, one locally made cut-to-size gun and one cutlass were recovered from the suspects.

He said, "At about 2000hrs, a distress call was received at the monitoring unit office, Durbar, Oyo, that some notorious hoodlums who are members of two rival cult groups identified as Aiye and Eiye confraternities were engaging in a serious fight near post office, Akesan area, Oyo.

"The rival cult members who were armed with guns, axes and some other weapons were reported to have unleashed mayhem on innocent members of the public and also seized the opportunity to attack and dispossess people of their valuable items.

"Sequel to this distress call, a team of operatives attached to the unit swung into action and in the process seven of the hoodlums were arrested in connection with the crime. One locally made cut-to-size gun and one long sharp cutlass were recovered from the suspects.

"Upon interrogation, the first three suspects confessed to be members of Eiye confraternity, while the remaining four confirmed that they are members of Aiye secret society. Investigation is in progress to fish out other fleeing members of the two rival cult groups."