Ghana: Govt to Demolish Buildings, Structures On Govt Lands - Deputy Land Minister

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, says the government has changed its approach in protecting state lands to include aggressively demolishing buildings and structures on encroached state lands.

He explained that the move was aimed at deterring others from encroaching on government lands, which were initially acquired for essential projects.

Condemning encroachment activities on a government-owned land at Mempehuasem in the Ayawaso West Municipality in Accra yesterday, he said the government was determined to take back all encroached lands.

Mr Owusu-Bio noted that the government established the Public Lands Protection Team in view of the activities of encroachers to regularly survey and monitor public lands to ensure that they were free from encroachment.

"There have been disturbances at Mempehuasem relating to government's attempt to recover state lands which have been encroached upon by unauthorised persons. It must be stated that the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), section 236 frowns on encroachment on state lands and criminalises such acts.

The Lands Commission as the managers of public/state lands under the 1992 constitution under section 258 is performing its statutory functions to recover the encroached state lands," he said.

Addressing concerns about the same land, Executive-Secretary of Lands Commission, James Dadson the land in question was a public land which had been encroached upon by Ideal College, University Professional Studies, Accra and others.

He explained that the Commission had since 2018, in various ways, informed the encroachers on plans to regulariSe the "illegal" structures where possible and to reclaim others.

The Commission, he said, acted within the confines of the law as notices were served prior to the demolition exercise through its contractor.

He maintained that it has become necessary for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to take firm steps towards retrieving all state lands which have been encroached on by persons, organization and institutions.

To ensure developments were done in accordance with the approved local plan, MrDadson said the Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission would regularise the interests of UPSA in a hostel and other educational institutions.

He said that the Commission would use the law and work with the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council in protecting state lands.