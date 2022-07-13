Ghana: Ghacem Committed to Investing More in CSR

Ghacem Limited has donated 11,000 bags of cement to deprived communities in the Northern part of the country as part of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility programme known as the 'Ghacem Cement Foundation' (GCF).

Over 111 beneficiaries from the Northern part of the country gathered in Kumasito receive cement allocation chit for the various health and education projects.

Addressing representatives of beneficiary institutions from the Northern Sector, Managing Director of GHACEM, Mr Stefano Gallini said the company was happy to give back to society as it cares about the plight of deprived communities of the country.

"This year we budgeted 25,000 bags because we want to see our communities grow as we add our quota towards national development through the Foundation," he said.

He said the company was committed to invest more in its CSR to support Ghana.

"We recently donated two truckloads in support of Appiatse disaster rebuilding project and as a company that cares about the environment, we support the Ghana Wildlife Society and other sustainable programmes such as the National Tree planting agenda by the government," he said.

Mr Gallini urged the beneficiaries to patronise the quality Ghacem cement products.

"When you buy Ghacem, you do not only buy the product but a commitment to see development in infrastructure and a safety towards people and the environment. Be our ambassadors and promote our products," said.

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Kushea of the Owirenkyi Traditional area and Chairman of the foundation, in his report urged the beneficiaries to be honest about the application and apply for more cement to serve as good partners of Ghacem to develop Ghana.

Mr Benny Fiifi Ashun, Head of the Ghacem Cement Foundation Secretariat who doubles as the Marketing & PR Manager of Ghacem, in an interview announced the opening of the cement application for the year 2022/2023.

He said the secretariat was always humbled to work on the numerous applications it receives every year.

He however lamented on the low applications from some regions such as the Upper East and Upper West and urged them to apply more in 2023 to drive the course of developing the whole of Ghana.