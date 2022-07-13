Ghana: GHPA Workers Demonstrate Against MPs Agreement... Over Concession Agreement

13 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ken Afedzi-Tema

The Local Union of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) yesterday staged demonstration in protest against the Meridian Ports Services (MPS)-GPHA concession agreement signed in 2015.

Clad in red attires, head gears and arm bands, the workers contended that the refusal of MPS to cede 20 per cent container business to GPHA had been having dire impact on the workforce since 2019.

They stated that following a petition presented by the Maritime Dock Workers Union, the government through the management of Ministries of Lands and Natural Resources, and Transport engaged both MPS and GPHA workers to ensure that, the demands of GPHA be adhered to by MPS.

The fallout from the engagement directed that all refrigerated containerised cargo volumes from MPS are sent to GPHA Reefer Terminal, GPHA to implement its intention of leasing Harbour Mobile Cranes for its containerised vessel operations and GPHA be allowed to handle 20 per cent of containerised cargo traffic during the 10-year exclusivity period.

Local Union Chairman of GPHA, Emmanuel Arhin Young, said failure to implement the agreed terms had triggered the protest and other actions to compel government to direct MPS to implement the deal.

He said union had engaged both management of GPHA and Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah "on the MPS-GPHA issues and the fallout from all the engagements sounded frustrating and hopeless."

"We view the development as gross disrespect by MPS for disregarding cabinet-led directive over this period of time," he said.

The situation is unacceptable considering the negative impact of the failure to implement the deal is having on the entire workforce and financial sustenance of GPHA in general.

According to him, workers' condition of service was getting worse with the current economic situation of the country.

Mr Arhin-Young said the Local Union was left with the only option to embark on the demonstration to compel the implementation of the cabinet directive to the latter to save the current situation of GPHA and beyond.

"While MPS continues to benefit financially from the Terminal 3 agreement, GPHA is losing huge revenues everyday thus creating financial and operational problems for GPHA."

He concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the maritime industry negatively and it has become an urgent issue for GPHA to seek immediate implementation of the ceding of the 20 per cent container business.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X