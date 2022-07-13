Ghana: Hearts, Asogli Power Support La Homowo Celebration

Accra Hearts of Oak and their sponsors Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited have supported this year's Nshobulemo (sea pacification) event of the people of La with the presentation of branded T-shirts, lacoste and caps to the La Nshobulemo Planning Committee.

It is a traditional fishing expedition where two groups of fishermen - Apai-Tse We and La Abese Adonten We, are dispatched by theLa Traditional Council on an overnight expedition on the sea and see which group returns with the biggest catch.

It forms part of activities to herald the annual celebration of their Homowo festival.

Making the presentation, Board Member of the club, Vincent Sowah Odotei on behalf of Togbe Afede XIV, the Co-founder of the Sunon Asogli Power and Board chairman of the club, said the gesture was the first of many support for the Chiefs and people of La.

Receiving the items, Nii Adam Sorsey, Head of Apai Tse We, La, thanked Togbe Afede XIV for the gesture and called on other bodies to join in the La Homowo celebrations.

The Head of the Nshobulemo Planning Committee, Dr. Kwame Ampofo, said the last three editions of the event attracted spectators internationally who came to have a feel of the event.

And according to him, the response has been overwhelming with the decision of Togbe Afede XIV to use two big brands to support this year's Nshobulemo.

Dr. Ampofo also donated tracksuits for use by the two groups to give them a good outlook as well.