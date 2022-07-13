Ghana: 'Lack of Representation in Parliament Affecting Devt in Assin North'

Some concerned youth in the Assin North Constituency of the Central Region, have bemoaned the lack of development in the area blaming it on the lack of representation in Parliament.

According to them, ongoing infrastructural projects had stalled particularly on roads, schools, health and water with threatening youth unemployment rate resulting in dire social vices.

"Lack of representation in Parliament is affecting the growth and development of the area because we do not have an MP for our constituency and as a result we are being deprived of education, health, water and sanitation and other amenities started by our MP which have all stalled," they lamented.

At a media briefing in Assin Bereku, Mr Ranklin Otoo, the spokesperson for the youth group, said all the projects initiated by the embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, James Gyakye Quayson, had stalled.

He said it was after he was restricted from holding himself as a MP for Assin North Constituency despite taking part in the swearing-in exercise.

The Supreme Court in a five-two majority decision on April 13, ordered Mr Quayson, to stop holding himself as an MP until the determination of a suit challenging the constitutionality of his election and also ordered him to abstain from any parliamentary business and refrain from engaging in activities pertaining to an MP.

Mr Otoo noted that more would have been achieved if the MP was not facing any legal suit, however, he pleaded with the apex court of the land to fast-track the case to ease the pace of progress, growth and development in the area.

He asked constituents to exercise restraint and allow the law to take its course and was hopeful the party would soon take a decision on the constituency so as not to deprive them of socioeconomic development and livelihoods.