Ghana: Addai Nimo Predicts Surprises At NPP Nat'l Delegates Confab

Francis Addai Nimo, a former New Patriotic (NPP) Member of Parliament for Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region, has predicted surprises in the upcoming Annual National Delegates Conference of the party.

"Looking at the trend that has occurred in some constituencies, they saw new faces emerging winners and I believe there can be surprises in the election when you look at the trend in the constituencies," he noted.

Mr Nimo explained that some constituencies saw new faces winning just a small number of incumbents were retained and at the regional level, it happened, and looking at the trends, there could be surprises after the election.

The NPP's Annual National Delegates Conference is scheduled to come off from July15 to17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium which will be superintended over by a nine-member National Elections Committee chaired by Peter Mac Manu.

According to Mr Nimo, the National Chairman, Freddy Blay for instance, would not be contesting and there would be some new faces, other positions also have new faces and there may be more new faces than the older ones per the trends he had witnessed.

Touching on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout for the country, he urged the president to address the citizenry on the government's decision for assistance and support from the Fund to revive the ailing economy as the nation was in talks with the IMF and should have the courage and speak to Ghanaians on the IMF and state the true nature of the economy.

"As negotiations are underway, at this moment he should come out and address us because at this stage, he is the person we want to listen to and not his vice president or ministers, nevertheless, since there is hardship within the nation and the challenge the nation faces is large debt, seeking IMF bailout is a suitable approach.

"There is hardship in the country, people are feeling the heat, let us not play with words as a party and government, whatever we do, we are seeking IMF bailout, we must depoliticise the issue of IMF because it is a national issue but people are free to also say the government is incompetent as was stated about former President John Mahama," Mr Nimo indicated.